Eagles' Jalen Hurts Says He'll Be 'Ready to Go' vs. Jets Despite Ankle Injury

Jalen Hurts erased any doubt about his availability for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback said his injured ankle is "fine" and that "I'll be ready to go" in Week 13.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Nick Sirianni struck an optimistic tone about Hurts' status.

"We're hopeful. We're feeling good," Sirianni told reporters. "He's feeling better every day. We're excited that we're going to have him out there at walkthrough today. So, really hopeful for him. … He'll be taking reps at walkthrough."

Hurts is currently nursing an ankle injury he suffered during a 13-7 defeat to the New York Giants in Week 12.

The Eagles quarterback has thrown for 2,435 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2021. He has also run for 695 yards and eight scores while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Philadelphia has a bye in Week 14. Assuming he gets through Sunday, Hurts have a full week afterward to rest and recuperate. Should there be an unforeseen setback for him, Gardner Minshew II would run the offense.

Minshew made his Philadelphia debut in a 44-6 Week 8 hammering of the Detroit Lions. He went 2-of-2 for 11 yards.

In the event the 25-year-old is pressed into starting duty, it may not impact the passing game too much. He averaged 240.4 yards per game and threw for 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 23 appearances with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The Jets also have one of the NFL's worst pass defenses. They're 29th in yards allowed (266.2 per game) and 31st in yards per attempt (8.2).

Whether Hurts or Minshew is throwing the passes, the situation favors Philadelphia this week.