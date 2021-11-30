Giants Rumors: Daniel Jones Nursing Neck Injury, Likely to Miss Dolphins Game

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is considered "week-to-week" with a strained neck, and he is expected to miss his team's road game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jones suffered the injury early in the Giants' 13-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, per Pelissero.

Mike Glennon is in line to start against Miami, per the NFL Network duo.

The Giants also signed quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad earlier Tuesday, according to Pelissero. As Dan Duggan of The Athletic noted, the Giants had an open roster spot, where Fromm will now fit in.

Glennon replaced Jones when the latter signal-caller suffered a concussion in the second quarter of a 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 10.

The 31-year-old completed 16-of-25 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, one of which resulted in a Dallas pick-six.

The 6'7", 225-pound signal-caller has played for six teams over his nine-season NFL career.

The pocket passer notably started five games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, completing 62.0 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns (five interceptions) and 6.0 yards per attempt.

Jones being out would be a tough blow for a struggling and short-handed offense that has been in a constant state of flux.

Wideout Sterling Shepard has missed six games due to injury, and Kadarius Toney has missed two. Both were out due to injury on Sunday.

That's in addition to time missed by wide receiver Kenny Golladay (three games) and running back Saquon Barkley (four games). Left guard Shane Lemieux and center Nick Gates have been out for the year with season-ending injuries since September.

The Giants offense also underwent a significant change after parting ways with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, leading to Freddie Kitchens taking the clipboard on Sunday. New York has averaged 18.4 points, which ranks 26th in the 32-team NFL.

Now the Giants look likely to go into Miami without their starting quarterback.

Facing the scorching-hot Dolphins defense, which has allowed an average of 11.5 points per game over its past four contests, was a tall enough task with Jones.

Without him, the Giants' running game and defense will need to step up even more to pull off a win.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.