Penn State DC Brent Pry Reportedly Expected to Be Named Virginia Tech Head Coach

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

The Virginia Tech Hokies have reportedly found their next head coach.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Virginia Tech is expected to hire Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry after it "focused in on" him during the search process.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network also reported the move is expected and noted Pry was a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech from 1995 through 1998.

The position is open because the Hokies announced they parted ways with Justin Fuente on Nov. 16. Fuente started with the ACC program in the 2016 season and finished with a 43-31 record and four bowl appearances.

After going 10-4 in his first season, Fuente's teams have trended in the wrong direction since with nine wins in his second year, six wins in his third, eight wins in his fourth and five wins in each of the past two seasons.

Attention now turns to Pry, although he reportedly was not Virginia Tech's first choice.

Mark Schlabach and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported Wake Forest's Dave Clawson and Louisiana's Billy Napier—who has since accepted the head coaching position with the Florida Gators—turned the ACC school down prior to the anticipated Pry hire.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Look for the Hokies to take immediate strides on defense with their new head coach.

Pry was Penn State's defensive coordinator for the past six seasons, and Schlabach and Rittenberg noted he led teams that finished in the top 25 in total defense in eight of the past 12 years with three coming at Vanderbilt, one coming at Georgia Southern and four coming with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State was just 7-5 this season, but a defense that was sixth in the country in points allowed per game (16.8) was not to blame for its failure to meet expectations.

The offense failed to score more than 20 points in losses to Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.

Pry will look to replicate his defensive success at Virginia Tech as the Hokies attempt to reestablish their winning ways after reaching double-digit victories just once in the past 10 seasons.