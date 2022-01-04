Jimmy Butler Ruled Out for Heat vs. Warriors After Suffering Ankle Injury

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors after suffering a right ankle injury.

Butler went down with the injury in the third quarter with the Heat trailing 80-74.

He led Miami with 22 points prior to exiting.

Butler missed time earlier this season because of ankle and tailbone injuries and has played more than 67 games just once since the 2012-13 campaign.

When healthy, he is the on-court leader for the Heat as a four-time All-NBA selection, five-time All-Defensive selection and five-time All-Star who can take over a game offensively or help shut down an opponent's best player on the defensive end.

The 32-year-old is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game as someone who impacts winning in a variety of ways.

While Miami will struggle to replicate that if Butler is sidelined, look for Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin to see more time. The Heat roster is already thin with wing players Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent currently in the NBA's health and safety protocols.