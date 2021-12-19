Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater Taken to Hospital After Suffering Head Injury vs. Bengals

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field with a head injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After scrambling out of the pocket, Bridgewater took off running up the field. He dove for a first down but didn't move after hitting the turf. It's unclear exactly what happened. He appeared to get hit in the lower back by a Bengals defender.

The Broncos announced Bridgewater is being taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Bridgewater appeared to be conscious as he was being driven off the field.

Bridgewater briefly left Denver's 28-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 28 with a shin injury suffered in the first quarter. He returned to the game after halftime to help the Broncos get a crucial victory in their quest to make the playoffs.

That marked the second time this season he exited a game with an injury. He suffered a concussion in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 3 that kept him out for the rest of the contest.

The Broncos cleared Bridgewater for their next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he has yet to miss a start this season.

Denver acquired the Louisville product from the Carolina Panthers in March. He has stabilized the Broncos offense with solid play under center, and he has thrown for 2,954 yards, 18 touchdowns and is completing 67.6 percent of his attempts through 13 games entering this week.

Drew Lock will take over at quarterback for the time being. The Missouri alum has only attempted 28 passes this season with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He had 3,953 yards passing and 23 touchdowns in 18 starts from 2019 to 2020.