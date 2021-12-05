Eagles' Jalen Hurts out Injured; Gardner Minshew to Start vs. Jets

Elsa/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets, which means Gardner Minshew will start under center.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network first reported the news of Minshew starting.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that Hurts was dealing with a sore ankle after Philadelphia's Week 12 loss to the New York Giants.

The 23-year-old has been Philadelphia's most important offensive player this season, leading the team with 2,435 passing yards, 695 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns. But his production has not translated into consistent wins for the Eagles, who are 5-7.

Philadelphia selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft. He took over as the team's starting quarterback in Week 14 of his rookie season, replacing Carson Wentz, and finished the year with 1,061 passing yards, 354 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns in 15 games and four starts.

Minshew has enough experience to help mitigate the loss. In 24 career games, the 25-year-old has completed 63.0 percent of his passes with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

While Hurts is out, Philadelphia could rely more on its running game. Running back Miles Sanders recently returned after missing three games with ankle and foot injuries. He has had double-digit carries just four times in nine games this season, and the Eagles won three of those contests.