Report: Browns OT Jack Conklin's Knee Injury Feared to Be Torn Patella Tendon

AP Photo/Gail Burton

The Cleveland Browns fear starting right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a torn patellar tendon in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski called the injury "serious" but declined to provide further specifics until Conklin undergoes an MRI.

Without Conklin on the right side of the line, the Browns ran for 40 yards against the Ravens, significantly below the 147.1 yards per game they're averaging this season.

The two-time All-Pro had just returned to the field after missing three games with a dislocated elbow. He also missed two games earlier in the season because of a knee injury. Losing him to a potentially significant knee injury sums up a frustrating 2021 season in Northeast Ohio.

The team ended the Odell Beckham Jr. experiment in early November. Baker Mayfield is playing through multiple injuries. The Browns are facing their second instance of a player's father criticizing Mayfield's performance.

With the Cleveland signal-caller struggling, the running game has been critical in carrying the offense. However, the success of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt might hinge on Conklin's availability.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Browns averaged 187.6 yards per game on the ground through their first five games. With Conklin missing five of their last seven games and limited in the other two, the offense has eclipsed 100 rushing yards three times.

If Stefanski can't lean on Chubb and Hunt to the extent he did earlier in the year, then it could be a major problem because Mayfield clearly isn't healthy enough to be a high-volume passer. He finished 18-of-37 for 247 yards and one touchdown on Sunday night.

Cleveland must be left wondering what else can go wrong.