Report: Vikings' Dalvin Cook Diagnosed with Torn Labrum After MRI on Shoulder Injury

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook has been diagnosed with a torn labrum after an MRI on his dislocated shoulder, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport added Cook missed the final two regular-season games in 2019 with a similar injury. Cook returned for a playoff matchup with the New Orleans Saints, rushing for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowler was carted off the field during Minnesota's 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The team said afterward he'd be out for the remainder of the contest with a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old has put together another big season. He has run for 734 yards and four touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 138 yards.

Alexander Mattison takes over as the primary ball-carrier when he's absent.

Mattison looked great earlier in the year when filling in for Cook. In two starts against the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, he ran for 225 yards on 51 carries. It's difficult to take much from either performance since both opponents have below-average run defenses.

At 5-6, the Vikings occupy the final wild-card spot in the NFC. Given their precarious position, losing Cook for any length of time could be big trouble.