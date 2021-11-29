MLB Rumors: Rangers Open to Signing Top Free-Agent SS After Marcus Semien Contract

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Marcus Semien is capable of playing shortstop, but the Texas Rangers are reportedly still in the market for the position after agreeing to a deal with the former Toronto Blue Jay.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the American League West team is "open to signing another of the big shortstops" and noted it has contacted Trevor Story, Javier Baez, Corey Seager and Carlos Correa.

This comes after ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Rangers agreed to a seven-year, $175 million contract with Semien.

According to FanGraphs, Semien played 1,246.1 innings at second base and 134 innings at shortstop last season, so relying on him as the primary shortstop may not be the best plan.

Passan reported the Rangers "went into this winter with money to spend" and are "targeting more offense as well as starting pitching" while remaining involved in the pursuit of Story.

Any of the top-notch shortstops would be a major acquisition for a Texas squad attempting to reach the postseason for the first time since the 2016 campaign. The Rangers were just 60-102 in 2021 and finished in last place in the AL West, so there is plenty of room for improvement.

Being in a division with the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics doesn't make life much easier, although landing players like Semien will certainly help.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

All Semien did in 2021 was win a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger while making his first career All-Star Game. He slashed .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs, 102 RBI and 15 stolen bases while helping Toronto finish with a 91-71 record.

He also played for the Chicago White Sox and Athletics the previous eight years and notably hit 33 long balls in 2019 for Oakland.

Semien is familiar with the AL West from that time with the Athletics and may have the opportunity to play alongside a notable shortstop in Texas given the recent updates.