LaVar Ball: 'They're Not' Going to Name LaMelo MVP Unless Hornets Make the NBA Finals

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

LaVar Ball has never shied away from setting the expectations bar high for his sons, and he believes LaMelo can make NBA history.

"Do I think he can win it? No. I know he can win it," he told TMZ Sports when talking about the possibility the Charlotte Hornets star could capture the NBA MVP award.

Doing so this season would make Ball the youngest to win the coveted award at 20 years old. Then-Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose won it for the 2010-11 season at 22 years old.

However, LaVar added a caveat.

"Here it is: They're not gonna give Melo the MVP unless he makes it to the Finals," he said. " … You know why? The NBA—what do you need? You need the next superstar, and you know who he is? My boy."

The Hornets making the NBA Finals might be more of a stretch than Ball winning the MVP since they would have to deal with some combination of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and perhaps Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ball, who won last season's Rookie of the Year, would also need to improve his individual numbers after averaging 19.4 points, 8.0 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. They are impressive totals, but they aren't MVP-caliber marks.