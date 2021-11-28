Max Scherzer: Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Angels Interested in SP in MLB Free Agency

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The free-agent market for Max Scherzer is heating up, with multiple teams pursuing the three-time Cy Young winner.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Scherzer is expected to make a decision before the current collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels among those in the mix.

Heyman added the Mets are "aggressively pursuing" Scherzer, but they could turn their attention to Kevin Gausman because Scherzer did show a preference for being on the West Coast during the 2021 season before the Washington Nationals traded him to the Dodgers in July.

Given that Scherzer is 37 years old, there is an expectation he will presumably sign a short-term contract with a high average annual salary.

Last month, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Scherzer "seems likely" to re-sign with the Dodgers on a three-year contract worth around $35 million per season.

When the Nationals were shopping Scherzer prior to the trade deadline, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand noted the right-hander "strongly prefers the West Coast" to waive his no-trade clause.

The Dodgers wound up making the deal for Scherzer and Trea Turner with Washington. His familiarity with the organization could give them a leg up, but the other teams mentioned by Heyman have the potential to be heavy-hitters in 2022.

The Giants won the NL West over the Dodgers last season with 107 wins. They have already lost Buster Posey, who retired, and they're still waiting to see what happens with Kris Bryant.

The Angels would seem desperate to make the playoffs while they still have Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, two generational talents, in the prime of their respective careers. They already signed Noah Syndergaard to upgrade their rotation, but it's unclear how much of an impact he will have. He threw only two innings late in the regular season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown a willingness to spend big if he thinks it will help his team compete for a playoff spot. They have already been aggressive this offseason, agreeing to deals with Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Cahna, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Scherzer would give the Mets a fantastic one-two punch alongside Jacob deGrom at the top of their rotation.

Despite his advanced age, Scherzer remains one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball. He finished third in NL Cy Young voting this season after posting a 2.46 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and striking out 236 hitters in 179.1 innings over 30 starts between the Nationals and Dodgers.