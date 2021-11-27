Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson Jumps to 3rd in 2021 Heisman Trophy Odds After OSU Win

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

A dominant performance in a high-profile rivalry game has skyrocketed Aidan Hutchinson's betting odds for the Heisman Trophy.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Michigan defensive end has the third-best odds to win the award (+1500; bet $100 to win $1,500) after recording three sacks in Saturday's 42-27 victory over Ohio State.

Per Pro Football Focus's Anthony Treash, DraftKings didn't have odds listed for Hutchinson prior to the game against the Buckeyes.

Hutchinson was the most dominant defensive player on the field for either team Saturday. Two of his three sacks came on third down to stop the Buckeyes from driving. He also drew a holding penalty on Ohio State's second offensive possession of the third quarter.

Thanks to his three sacks Saturday, Hutchinson set a new Wolverines record for most sacks in a single season.

Per ESPN's Todd McShay, some NFL teams have been split on Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux as the best defensive end in the 2022 draft class coming into Saturday.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (-190) remains the heavy betting favorite to win the Heisman. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is currently second (+180), though that might change after losing to Michigan.

Stroud's stat line in the game was solid. He finished 34-of-49 for 394 yards and two touchdowns.

Hutchinson has a lot of momentum to win the award right now, but he's also facing an uphill battle.

Charles Woodson is the only defensive player in history to win the Heisman Trophy when he did it in 1997. He had the added benefit of being a punt returner who also caught 11 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns.

Hutchinson would be the first defense-only player to win the most prestigious award in college football if he is announced as the Heisman winner at the ceremony on Dec. 11.