All-Star Adam Frazier Traded to Mariners from Padres for 2 Prospects

The Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The Padres received left-handed relief pitcher Ray Kerr and outfield prospect Corey Rosier, a 12th-round pick in the 2021 MLB draft, in return.

ESPN's Jeff Passan initially reported the deal.

Frazier was selected to the All-Star Game after a red-hot start to the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He posted a .324 batting average and .836 OPS across 98 appearances before getting traded to the Padres in late July.

The 29-year-old Georgia native saw his numbers fade after the deal. He compiled a lackluster .662 OPS with five stolen bases and one home run in 57 games for San Diego.

"I definitely probably put a little too much pressure on myself," Frazier told Dennis Lin of The Athletic in late August amid his struggles.

The second baseman, who can also play the corner outfield positions, owns a solid .344 career on-base percentage, but he's never been a major contributor in other categories. His career-high totals in homers (10) and stolen bases (10) don't jump off the page, making him more of a glue guy than a lineup cornerstone.

Frazier will initially slot in as the M's projected starting second baseman for 2022. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Seattle is still looking to upgrade its lineup, which could potentially move the Mississippi State product into a super-utility role.

Meanwhile, the Padres receive two players still working toward their first MLB appearances.

Kerr, 27, will likely get his first chance at the big leagues in 2022. He's got ample upside as a lefty who can hit 100 mph on the radar gun, but getting his command on track has taken some time. He improved his walk rate considerably from 2019 (4.99 BB/9) to 2021 (3.63) in the minors, but there's still work to do.

Rosier, 22, split his first season of professional ball between the Rookie League and Low-A. He showed a lot of promise with a 1.022 OPS, 13 steals and three homers in 32 games. He's still likely two or three years away from playing a key role in the majors, though.

All told, San Diego didn't get the type of production it expected from Frazier after the deadline deal, but it was able to recoup some value by trading him to the Mariners.