A.J. Brown Placed on Titans' Injured Reserve with Chest Injury; Out at Least 3 Games

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve Saturday because of a chest injury.

While Brown was already slated to miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, he will now be absent for at least the next three games.

Brown, who is in his third NFL season, is Tennessee's unquestioned No. 1 wideout when healthy. In 10 games this season, he has registered 46 receptions for 615 yards and three touchdowns.

After posting a 1,000-yard season as a rookie second-round pick in 2019, Brown was even better in 2020, as he finished with 70 grabs for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl.

Expectations were even higher for Brown in 2021, as the Titans lost wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith in free agency and replaced them only with injury-prone veteran receiver Julio Jones.

Jones has dealt with injuries again this season and is also currently on IR, but Brown hasn't always been able to capitalize with big performances because of his own injury problems.

So far this season, Brown has missed one game due to a hamstring injury, and that total will now increase to at least four games missed.

The Titans are already shorthanded with running back Derrick Henry on the shelf, making it even more vital to have a playmaker like Brown in the lineup.

With Brown missing additional time, quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be forced to lean on some less-heralded players at the wide receiver position.

With Jones also missing, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is set to assume the No. 1 receiver role with Chester Rogers and rookie fourth-round pick Dez Fitzpatrick fitting in behind him.

Tennessee recently signed veteran slot receiver Golden Tate to the practice squad as well, and he could soon be elevated to the active roster, although he won't play Sunday.

The Titans could also opt to lean more heavily on the running game with D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard leading the way.