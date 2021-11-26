LaVar Ball Says Hornets Making a Mistake Not Playing LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball Together

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Even though the Charlotte Hornets are off to a strong start this season, LaVar Ball thinks they are missing a golden opportunity to be better by playing his two sons together.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ball said the Hornets "don't understand what they got" in LiAngelo Ball and they need to "let him play with [LaMelo]."

"They need to let my boy go ahead and play," he added. "I dropped them a superstar in the G-League and they don't know what to do with him."

The Hornets gave LiAngelo a spot on their summer league roster after he was brought in with his brother, LaMelo, for a workout. The 23-year-old averaged 9.6 points per game and shot 34.5 percent from three-point range in five appearances.

Charlotte signed LiAngelo to a nonguaranteed deal on Oct. 19, but he was released later that day. ESPN's Tim Bontemps noted the move was expected to pave the way for LiAngelo to join the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets' G League affiliate.

He wound up being selected by the Swarm with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 G League draft. LiAngelo ranks seventh on the team in scoring with 9.2 points per game and is shooting 57.7 percent from the field in four appearances.

The Hornets have yet to bring him up to the NBA roster. There's no indication from their performance thus far that they are in trouble without him. Their 12-8 record ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte's offense ranks fourth in points per game (111.8) and 11th in offensive rating (109.5), per Basketball-Reference.com.

LaMelo is playing just fine without his brother in tow. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 19.9 points, 7.5 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in 20 starts.