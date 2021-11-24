Vikings Cooperating with Police at Everson Griffen's Home After DE's Instagram Posts

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement Wednesday after defensive end Everson Griffen made a series of posts on social media that raised concerns about his well-being.

Griffen posted a video of himself holding a gun and saying someone was trying to kill him at his house. He also made an Instagram story saying he was in danger and showed text messages he sent to his agent, Brian Murphy, raising the same concerns.

Minnetrista police also issued a statement saying Griffen has refused to come out of his home and that they are working to resolve the situation.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer responded to a question Wednesday about the defender's availability for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers by saying, "That's not our concern [right now]."

"He's been with us for a long time. Works hard," Zimmer told reporters.

Griffen, 33, spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with Minnesota after being selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. He split the 2020 season between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions before rejoining the Vikings in August as a free agent.

The Arizona native has played in nine of the Vikes' 10 games this season. He played 73 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers.

He's a four-time Pro Bowl selection who was voted second-team All-Pro in 2017.