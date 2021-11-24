Report: Settlement Close Between St. Louis and Rams, NFL over LA Relocation

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NFL and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke are reportedly "nearing completion" of a settlement with the city of St. Louis regarding the Rams' move to L.A. in 2016.

Joel Currier and Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported that mediation sessions were held Tuesday with hope of finalizing the settlement before upcoming court dates in the case, including the potential start of a trial in January.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

