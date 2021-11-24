Woj: Nuggets' P.J. Dozier's Knee Injury vs. Blazers 'Feared' to Be a Torn ACL

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets reportedly fear guard P.J. Dozier suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Dozier will undergo further evaluation Wednesday but initial tests signaled it is a season-ending injury.

The fifth-year guard had two points and two rebounds in four minutes before exiting Tuesday night. He's averaging 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds through the first 18 games of the 2021-22 season.

The Nuggets are already playing without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., neither of whom have a timetable for a return. Murray is recovering from his own ACL tear, while Porter is dealing with a back injury. Nikola Jokic has also missed the Nuggets' last three games with a wrist injury, but he's likely to be back soon.

While the absences of Murray and Porter leave Jokic shouldering a significant offensive burden, Dozier's absence would be a major blow to the Nuggets' perimeter defense. Will Barton and Austin Rivers would be responsible for most of the minutes at the 2 moving forward if the MRI results confirm the initial diagnosis, and Jeff Green could also see a bump in minutes.

Dozier's injury could not have come at a worse time for the South Carolina product, who is set to hit unrestricted free agency next summer. It's likely he will miss at least part of the 2022-23 season recovering if he needs an ACL reconstruction.