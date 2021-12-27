Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Declares for 2022 NFL Draft, Forgoes Senior Season

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson has declared for the 2022 NFL draft, he announced on Monday.

Wilson committed to Ohio State as a 5-star recruit out of Lake Travis High School in Texas, and it didn't take long for him to make a name for himself in Columbus. During his freshman season, he caught 30 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns.

As a sophomore, he racked up 43 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. The 21-year-old had his best season in 2021. Through 11 games, he caught 70 passes for a 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Wilson has a strong ability to create separation and is a sharp route-runner. He can play the X, Z or slot positions and also run effectively on handoffs, per Pro Football Focus. That outlet compared him to Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Sports Illustrated described some of Wilson's biggest assets:

"Wilson is a very smooth mover in space, both as a ball-carrier and a route-runner. He makes changing direction at full speed look extremely easy and silky. He has the versatility to line up anywhere on the offense. Excellent ball locator when he turns his head around on passes. He is extremely aware of his surroundings at all times and feels his space out. Near the sidelines, he seems to always know exactly how much room he has to safely secure each pass that comes his way in that area of the field."

Now that Wilson has committed to turning his NFL dreams into reality, he'll be able to focus on the NFL Scouting Combine and gear up for his first year in the pros.