Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 13 Matchup Flexed to SNF; Replaces 49ers vs. Seahawks

The Week 13 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos has been flexed to Sunday Night Football, per Field Yates of ESPN.

The Seattle Seahawks were previously scheduled to host the prime-time game against the San Francisco 49ers, but that game will be moved to 4:25 p.m. ET.

The change comes after the Seahawks suffered their second straight loss since the return of Russell Wilson, falling to 3-7 on the season and likely out of playoff contention. The 49ers (5-5) have won two straight games but still sit in just third place in the NFC West.

The Seahawks are already scheduled to play their fourth prime-time game of the season on Monday night this week against the Washington Football Team.

Kansas City, meanwhile, has regained its form after some struggles earlier in the season. Last year's Super Bowl runner-ups started 3-4 but have won four straight games to move into first place in the AFC West.

Patrick Mahomes created some question marks with his play earlier in the year, but he currently leads the NFL with 3,200 passing yards and has 25 passing touchdowns through 11 games.

With a bye in Week 12, the Chiefs will try to keep their momentum heading into Week 13.

Denver is returning from its Week 11 bye to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, hoping to get back over .500 to stay in contention in the AFC.

It will be just the second prime-time game for the Broncos in 2021 after a Thursday night loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.