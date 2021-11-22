Jets News: Michael Carter Expected to Miss 2-4 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets have struggled through an injury-riddled 2021 season. On Monday, the team received more bad news.

New York head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that promising rookie running back Michael Carter is expected to miss two to four weeks after suffering a low-grade high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Saleh didn't rule out the possibility of Carter missing more than a month.

Carter exited in the third quarter of Sunday's game and didn't return. He still led the team with 63 rushing yards, including a 39-yard run that was his longest of the season.

The 22-year-old rookie leads the Jets with 111 carries, 430 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Carter has also provided solid production in the passing game, ranking third on the team with 308 receiving yards on 32 receptions. He has a team-high 738 total scrimmage yards.

The North Carolina product is a key part of the Jets' young core. New York used its first four 2021 draft picks on offensive players, selecting quarterback Zach Wilson and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round, receiver Elijah Moore in the second and Carter in the fourth.

Carter joins a crowded injury list for the Jets. Wilson has missed the past four games and is still working his way back from a knee injury. Left tackle Mekhi Becton, last year's first-round pick, has been on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated kneecap in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers. Defensive end Carl Lawson, the team's prized free-agent signing, has missed the entire season after tearing his Achilles in training camp.

Without Carter, the Jets (2-8) will rotate running backs Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson. Neither of them has over 50 carries or 200 rushing yards this season.

New York will look to end a three-game losing streak Sunday in a road matchup against the 2-8 Houston Texans.