Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Says Browns Team Needs to 'Get Tougher' After Lions Win

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Following Sunday's 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions, another Cleveland Browns player's family member has shared their criticism of the team on social media.

Two weeks after Odell Beckham Jr.'s father helped pave the way for his son's exit for Cleveland with an Instagram post, Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, reposted an image saying the rest of the Browns need to get "tougher" like her husband.

Mayfield is dealing with multiple injuries and played through obvious pain Sunday. While his toughness is commendable, his performance was not. Mayfield threw for 176 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while posting a QBR of 8.6. He currently ranks 27th in QBR among qualifying quarterbacks for the season and has faced increasing concerns that he is not the Browns' answer under center.

Cleveland moved to 6-5 after beating the winless Lions but owes most of its success to an elite running game and strong defense. Nick Chubb rushed for 130 yards, while the Brown defense picked off Tim Boyle twice and held him to 77 passing yards.

While it's understandable to defend your spouse amid rising criticism, doing so after he was essentially carried to a victory may not be a good look. Doing so while questioning the toughness of Mayfield's teammates likely won't go over well, regardless of his performance.