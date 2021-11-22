Odell Beckham Jr.'s Girlfriend Lauren Wood Announces They're Expecting Baby on IG

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

There might be an OB3 on the horizon.

Lauren Wood, the girlfriend of Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr., announced that she and Beckham are expecting their first child together.

The Rams had their bye in Week 11, which apparently allowed Beckham and Wood a little more time to commemorate the occasion. Los Angeles' last game was a 31-10 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15, which was Beckham's debut with the team.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported how Beckham had long sought a move to the Rams, so signing with L.A. represented a wish come true. Now, he has something new to celebrate.