LeBron James Not Made Available to Media After Ejection for Isaiah Stewart Flagrant-2

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was not made available to the media following Sunday's 121-116 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The four-time MVP was ejected in the third quarter after hitting Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face during a box-out. Stewart was ejected as well after attempting to confront James on the court.

With one quarter to play, the Lakers looked headed for a loss to the lowly Pistons. Instead, they outscored Detroit 37-17 over the final 12 minutes. Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters the James/Stewart incident may have had a galvanizing effect on the squad:

Addressing the kerfuffle, Anthony Davis said James isn't a dirty player and attempted to apologize for inadvertently hitting Stewart:

While LeBron declined to discuss the matter with reporters, he may be called before NBA officials to examine the situation a little more. A suspension might be on the table as well.

CBSSports.com's Brad Botkin compared James' swipe to J.R. Smith swinging at Jae Crowder during the 2015 playoffs. Smith was immediately ejected and later suspended for two games. A similar punishment could be in store for James.

Assuming the league doesn't drop the hammer on the 17-time All-Star, he should be available for Los Angeles' return date with the Pistons on Nov. 28.