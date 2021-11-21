Lamar Jackson Out for Ravens vs. Bears Because of Illness; Tyler Huntley to Start

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Jackson was dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness ahead of Sunday and will now miss the Week 11 game, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Backup Tyler Huntley will get the start at quarterback for the Ravens.

Jackson tested his availability during pregame warmups, but NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported he was "not doing well enough to play."

Through nine games, Jackson has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns (eight interceptions) and 7.9 yards per attempt. The prolific dual-threat quarterback has also rushed for 639 yards and two scores.

Jackson is in his fourth NFL season. His resume already includes three postseason appearances and the 2019 NFL MVP award.

The dynamic talent out of Louisville has turned the Ravens into a perennial AFC power, one that is positioned to compete for the conference's Super Bowl berth yet again this year.

Jackson has only missed two games prior to 2021. He sat for rest purposes in Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season with the Ravens' No. 1 seed already locked in.

Jackson's only missed game because of injury or illness occurred in 2020, when he was sidelined with COVID-19 and could not take part in Baltimore's 19-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 2.

Huntley is the next man up on the Ravens depth chart. The former Utah star saw limited garbage-time action in a 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 24, completing 5 of his 11 passes for 39 yards.

The second-year pro signed as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore in 2020. He was signed to the practice squad and elevated to the active roster on multiple occasions but did not see any action.

Huntley was Utah's starter from 2017 to 2019, and he completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 46 touchdowns (20 interceptions) and 8.6 yards per attempt. He also rushed for 1,146 yards and 16 scores.

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, who is on the practice squad, is the only other signal-caller signed with the Ravens.