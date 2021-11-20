Ole Gunnar Solskajer Reportedly Fired as Manchester United Manager After Watford Loss

Ole Gunnar Solskajer Reportedly Fired as Manchester United Manager After Watford LossNovember 21, 2021
Ole Gunnar Solskajer's time at Manchester United is coming to a close.
The Man United board, amid a string of five losses in the club's last seven Premier League matches, has reportedly decided to fire the beleaguered manager, per soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano and Duncan Castles of The Times.
Castles added that "Richard Arnold [has been] charged with negotiating the exact terms of the Norwegian's exit after almost three trophy-free years at Old Trafford."
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Manchester United working on compensation and written agreement with Ole Gunnar Solskjær. It’s gonna be ‘mutual agreement’ to part ways, as reported before. Solskjær will leave, it’s over. 🔴 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a><br><br>Official statement expected in the next hours, once paperworks will be completed.
Solskajer's sacking has felt inevitable, especially after Saturday's shocking 4-1 loss to Watford. Through 12 games, United find themselves at seventh on the Premier League table with 17 points, six points behind fourth-place West Ham and 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.
"For sure something is wrong," goalkeeper David de Gea told reporters after the Watford loss. "It is very wrong. What we are doing is very low level and very poor. I have to say sorry to the fans."
Given the talent on United's roster, the results have been well below standard for one of England's proudest football clubs, with Solskajer's tenuous job security one of the prevailing storylines in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.
Squawka Football @Squawka
Manchester United have failed to win any of their last four games against newly promoted sides:<br><br>🤝 1-1 vs West Brom <br>🤝 0-0 vs Leeds <br>🤝 1-1 vs Fulham<br>❌ 1-4 vs Watford<br><br>Time may be up for Ole. ⏳ <a href="https://t.co/pZ60yUn4Zb">pic.twitter.com/pZ60yUn4Zb</a>
Kevin Palmer 💙 @RealKevinPalmer
So it looks like the decision has been made to belatedly end the misery for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United… making the change last summer after the Europa League final defeat would have the sensible option, but it has to be done now <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/uMV7ceUuc4">pic.twitter.com/uMV7ceUuc4</a>
"I believe we can turn this around," Solskajer said after Saturday's loss. "I work as hard and as well as I can with the staff I've got, top people, professional players but at the moment we're not getting the results."
The United board, however, reportedly did not feel he could turn things around. The question now turns to his replacement. Castles reported that technical director Darren Fletcher will take over in an interim basis, with the Glazer family instructing the board to "further accelerate attempts to persuade Zinedine Zidane" to manage the club.
Zidane last managed Real Madrid in two separate tenures, leading the Spanish giants to three Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns.