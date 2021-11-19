ESPN's Dick Vitale Cleared to Call Gonzaga vs. UCLA Amid Lymphoma, Melanoma Treatment

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Legendary announcer Dick Vitale will return to the broadcast table after undergoing treatment for lymphoma and melanoma.

ESPN announced the 82-year-old will work alongside Dave O'Brien for No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA on Nov. 23.

"My family and I are absolutely jumping with joy," Vitale said of the news. "Knowing I'll be courtside with all my buddies and calling No. 1 versus 2, this is the best medicine I could ask for. To all of you, I simply say ‘thank you from the bottom of my heart’ for your prayers and messages, phone calls and texts."

Vitale said in October he had been diagnosed with lymphoma two months after doctors discovered he had melanoma.

He said he planned to undergo steroid treatment and six months of chemotherapy to address his lymphoma. Despite the upcoming procedures, he remained optimistic of calling games at some point during the 2021-22 season.

Vitale is perhaps the most beloved voice in college basketball thanks to his infectious enthusiasm for the game and his unique vocabulary.

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reported in March that Vitale signed an extension with ESPN through the 2023-24 season. The broadcaster told McCarthy he had a goal of calling a game at age 100.