Zac Stacy Subject of Police Manhunt After Attacking Ex-Girlfriend on Video

Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images

This article contains descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

The Oakland (Florida) Police Department has begun a search for Zac Stacy and believe the former NFL running back has left the state, according to TMZ Sports.

According to TMZ, Stacy is facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief and could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

TMZ released a video of Stacy brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child on Saturday.

OPD said they arrived at the home "within two minutes" of the attack after a domestic violence call was placed, but Stacy had already left the scene.

"Efforts are underway to capture Stacy," a spokesperson said. "And we would urge him to turn himself in and face the criminal charges."

The woman described the attack in court documents requesting a restraining order on Monday, via TMZ:

"He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me.

"He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn't getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I'm destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son's bouncy seat."

She was taken to a hospital and treated for a possible head wound and other minor injuries.

Stacy spent three seasons in the NFL from 2013-15 with the St. Louis Rams and New York Jets. In 2019, he played for the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football.

The 30-year-old served as a youth football ambassador for the Music City Bowl, but the organization cut ties with Stacy after the video was released.