NFL Chief Medical Officer Addresses COVID-19 Protocols After Aaron Rodgers' Comments

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills has refuted comments from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suggested some of the league's COVID-19 protocols aren't grounded in science.

Sills told reporters Wednesday the league is "comfortable" with its coronavirus guidelines, and he believes they are working as intended:

"We've been very consistent. First of all, these are things that we decided collectively with the [NFLPA]. They're always based on science. The science that at best we understand for public health, but also our own data. We are constantly looking at our own data in every way possible, to see where we might still be vulnerable and what parts of our protocols we think are particularly effective. So, we're very comfortable with what we've put in place being driven by our data and is working."

Rodgers, who's unvaccinated, missed Nov. 7's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tested positive for COVID-19. He completed a 10-day quarantine before returning to action Sunday in a 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The three-time NFL MVP appeared on the Pat McAfee Show before the Chiefs game to explain his vaccination decision and laid out why he felt the league's protocols "aren't based on science at all:"

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley raised similar concerns in August when the league was preparing its plans for the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, the NFL sent a memo to its 32 teams Tuesday that laid out updated guidance surrounding the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, which includes mandatory mask-wearing for all players and staff members from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1 and COVID-19 tests on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

The league is trying to avoid situations like it had last season, when several games were postponed either for a few days or to a different week on the schedule because of coronavirus outbreaks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Sills noted the NFL's internal data continues to show that the COVID-19 vaccines are effective in the fight against the virus:

"I know sometimes people see cases and say, 'Well, if they are positive cases, the vaccines must not be working.' We have to always be reminded that the vaccines are designed to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. And they continue to do an outstanding job with that.

"In addition to that, unvaccinated players have consistently tested players at a much higher rate than vaccinated players. Throughout the entire season, that's...since we started back in July. It's clear that the vaccines are providing substantial benefits—milder illness, shorter duration and a lack of spread around the building."

While some players have missed games because of the COVID-19 protocols, the league hasn't been forced to adjust its schedule through the first 10 weeks. The question is whether that will continue, with cases rising nationwide and more person-to-person interaction expected during the holiday season.

Week 11 kicks off Thursday night, when the Atlanta Falcons host the New England Patriots.