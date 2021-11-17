UNC HC Mack Brown Says 'I Haven't Even Thought About' Retirement Despite Rumors

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite rumors that Mack Brown might be considering retirement following the 2021 season, the North Carolina head football coach said in no uncertain terms Wednesday that he plans to continue coaching.

"I haven't even thought about [retirement]," he told reporters.

"I was told by a friend of mine that a prominent agent has been telling people that I'm not going to be here next year in hopes that would affect recruiting because we're recruiting so well," he added

That 2022 recruiting class currently ranks No. 10 in the nation, per 247Sport.com's Composite Rankings, making the Tar Heels the top recruiting class in the ACC, one spot ahead of Clemson.

Brown said he isn't surprised that retirement rumors might be used against him to hurt recruiting.

"I'm 70 years old," he said. "People are going to use it every year. They used it last year."

While the incoming recruiting class is good, the product on the field during Brown's watch has been more of a mixed bag. Since taking over in 2019, the Tar Heels have gone 20-15 and are just 5-5 this season despite starting the year ranked No. 14 in the AP preseason Top 25.

They reached a bowl game in each of Brown's first two seasons, winning the MIlitary Bowl in his first year before losing the Orange Bowl last season.

And Brown is remaining optimistic.

"I'm having fun. We're competing. We're getting better," he said. "We've got some great young players. We're going to have a tremendous recruiting class. And I can't wait until spring practice of next year to keep moving forward and get North Carolina football back where we want it to be."