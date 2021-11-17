Cam Newton 'Trending' Toward Being Panthers' Starting QB vs. WFT, per HC Matt Rhule

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appears ready to make his first start of the season Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

"We're trending that way," head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday.

Rhule said Monday that Newton was going to get first-team reps during practices this week in preparation for the team's Week 11 game.

Newton signed with the Panthers a week ago after starter Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury. P.J. Walker started in Week 10, but Newton was active and came through with both a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown in limited usage Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 32-year-old had been a free agent since being released by the New England Patriots after the preseason, but suddenly he has a chance to lead the Panthers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Newton will get the chance to cement himself as the starter in 2021 with an opportunity to earn the job for 2022 as well. The team is not expecting Darnold to return this season.

Newton was a star during his first nine seasons with Carolina, earning three Pro Bowl selections and the MVP award in 2015. Injuries limited him in 2018 and '19, leading to his eventual release before he landed with the Patriots in 2020.

The veteran struggled as a passer in New England, totaling just eight passing touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 15 starts. He still excelled as a runner with 592 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Newton will now look to redeem himself in the location where he has found most of his success.