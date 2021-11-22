RK-Bro Defeat The Usos at 2021 WWE Survivor Series

Photo credit: WWE.com

Raw Tag Team champions RK-Bro defeated their SmackDown counterparts, The Usos, at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.

Randy Orton tagged Riddle to become the legal man, something that was missed by Jimmy Uso.

Uso went to land a top-rope splash on Riddle, only for Orton to enter the frame and hit an RKO as he was making his descent.

While Sunday's match was assumed for several weeks leading up to the pay-per-view since they were the titleholders on their respective brands, it wasn't until Monday's Raw that it became official.

The Usos showed up on Raw to attack WWE champion Big E ahead of his Survivor Series match with universal champion Roman Reigns.

After attacking Big E, Jimmy and Jey Uso called out RK-Bro. Riddle ran down to make the save and ended up teaming with the WWE titleholder in a tag team match against the brothers.

However, Seth Rollins interfered in the match and caused a disqualification, leading to Orton appearing and helping out both Riddle and Big E.

The Viper, The Original Bro and Big E then teamed up in a six-man tag against Rollins and The Usos.

Rollins and The Usos were victorious thanks to a roll-up of Riddle by The Visionary, giving the SmackDown tag team champions some momentum entering Survivor Series.

The Usos didn't get the last laugh on Raw, though, as Orton hit Jey with an RKO out of nowhere before he could beat down Riddle.

Jey then took even more punishment from Big E, who hit him with the Big Ending and told him to relay a message to Reigns on SmackDown.

The Survivor Series bout featured two teams on different ends of the spectrum in terms of their experience together in WWE.

RK-Bro have only been together since April and have gone through no shortage of ups and downs during that time. While Riddle is desperate for Orton's approval, The Viper often finds himself fed up with his teammate's antics.

On the other side, The Usos are twins who have been tagging for their entire careers and have been on the main roster together since 2010.

That familiarity gap easily could have sunk RK-Bro, but Riddle and Orton rose to the occasion and scored one of their biggest victories as a team at Survivor Series.

