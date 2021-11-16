Rapper Wale to Perform 'Sue Me' During Halftime of Seahawks vs. WFT on MNF

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that rapper Wale will perform at halftime of its Monday Night Football home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 29.

Washington will use the prime-time contest to spotlight the NFL's "Inspire Change" initiative, which the league launched in 2019 to "identify meaningful ways to strengthen local communities and the greater society."

Wale, a native of Washington, D.C., and a longtime WFT fan, will sing his 2020 hit song "Sue Me," which the team says "delivers a message of support for the Black community," while the African American communities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia (the DMV area) are celebrated on the FedEx Field videoboards throughout the performance.

"I am honored to perform for my home team on such an important night–Monday Night Football and Inspire Change–with such a needed message about supporting the Black community," Wale said. "I am dedicating this performance to the Black community of the DMV. I want to show my appreciation and give flowers to those who supported me from the very beginning of my career."

He'll be joined by Y'Anna Crawley, another Washington native, who will provide backup vocals.

The halftime show will serve as the main event of a daylong schedule of Inspire Change events, which will focus on the team's efforts to "lead on social justice matters and increase access to opportunity for all across the DMV."

Inspire Change has delivered over $160 million in grants since its launch, and in 2020 the NFL committed an additional $250 million over the next decade to "help advance social justice."

A full schedule for the Washington Football Team's plans for the events leading up to the game against the Seahawks will be released at a later date.