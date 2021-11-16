Cowboys' Jerry Jones Praises Unique Play of Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Before Week 11

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Leading up to Sunday's marquee matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered praise for Patrick Mahomes.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show (starts at 15:53 mark), Jones praised Mahomes' "particular" style of play for causing opposing defenses problems during his four years as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

"I would put him at the top of that list, or right there at the top," Jones said about where he would rank Mahomes on a list of quarterbacks who can carry a team.

That unique play style is part of what has made Mahomes such a dominant player. It has also played a role in some of his struggles with turnovers this season. His 10 interceptions are the third-most in the NFL.

Week 10 will mark the first time Mahomes has played against the Cowboys. These two teams last met in November 2017 when Alex Smith was still Kansas City's quarterback.

Dallas (7-2) has been one of the best teams in the NFL all season. The offense is picking opponents apart with a league-leading 31.6 points per game.

Dak Prescott is arguably the leading contender for MVP with a 70.3 completion percentage, 2,341 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Since falling under .500 after a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 24, the Chiefs have won three consecutive games and are now atop the AFC West. Their offense hasn't been great overall, but they made a statement on Sunday with a 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City scored a total of 36 points in the previous three games prior to Week 10.

Mahomes had more touchdown passes against the Raiders (five) than he did in the previous four games combined (four). He also threw for a season-high 406 yards and completed 35 of 50 attempts.

The Cowboys have a comfortable four-game lead in the loss column over every other NFC East team. They are tied in the loss column with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals for the No. 1 overall seed.

The Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers all have four losses in the AFC West. Kansas City (6-4) leads the division in part because it's played one more game than those other teams at this point.

The Cowboys and Chiefs will play at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.