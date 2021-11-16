Former Mets SP Noah Syndergaard, Angels Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $21M Contract

AP Photo/Ben Margot

The Los Angeles Angels and free-agent pitcher Noah Syndergaard have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $21 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi first reported the two sides were working on a deal.

The Angels entered this offseason badly needing to address their rotation. Shohei Ohtani was the only pitcher on their staff to throw at least 100 innings in 2021 (130.1).

Andrew Heaney, who finished third on the Angels with 94 innings pitched, left as a free agent to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alex Cobb (93.1 innings) is also a free agent.

Los Angeles' starting staff hasn't ranked higher than 22nd in innings pitched since 2015. It hasn't finished higher than 20th in ERA since 2018.

Syndergaard is a high-risk, high-reward gamble for the Angels. The 29-year-old only pitched two innings out of the bullpen for the Mets at the end of last season. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

The Angels should be doing everything they can to make the playoffs. Ohtani and Mike Trout are two generational talents, but the franchise has been unable to surround them with enough help to be a postseason threat.

During his last healthy season in 2019, Syndergaard posted the worst ERA of his career (4.28). His peripheral stats were better than that, with a 3.60 fielding independent pitching and 4.3 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs.

If Syndergaard pitches next season at that level, he will be a perfectly viable No. 2 starter behind Ohtani for Los Angeles.