Report: Luka Doncic's Ankle Injury 'Not Too Serious'; Mavs Star Likely to Miss Time

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's ankle injury is "not too serious," though he is still likely to miss some time, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

That news comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported testing showed no damage to Doncic's left ankle and knee.

Doncic suffered the ankle injury in the final minute of Monday's win over the Denver Nuggets but was able to walk off the court under his own power.

Despite Monday's injury, the Slovenian has been fairly durable during the early portion of his career while establishing himself as one of the best players in the league.

The 22-year-old was a member of the All-NBA first team last season while averaging 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game and has followed with 24.9 points, 7.9 assists and 8.3 rebounds and per game so far in 2021-22.

Few players in the NBA can impact the game in as many ways as the 6'7" point guard, who can hit from the outside, facilitate when defenders collapse on him, get to the rim when lanes open up and contribute on the glass even from the backcourt.

Doncic is the primary reason the Mavericks (9-4) have legitimate hopes to make a deep run in the Western Conference playoffs. They will likely turn toward the combination of Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina for more playing time if he is sidelined.