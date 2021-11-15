Mets Rumors: Former Yankees, Angels Exec Billy Eppler Offered GM Position

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The New York Mets have offered their general manager opening to Billy Eppler, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Andy Martino of SNY reported, however, the Mets have yet to officially confirm any progress in their GM search:

Eppler served as the Los Angeles Angels' GM from October 2015 until his firing in September 2020. Prior to that, he worked his way up the New York Yankees' organization to become their assistant GM.

To this point, the Mets have generally drawn negative headlines as they continue to pursue candidates.

While not as successful as its neighbor in the Big Apple, the franchise still plays in one of the biggest markets in the world, which generally provides a benefit when attempting to land marquee stars.

Owner Steve Cohen also appears to be willing to spend. The Mets gave Francisco Lindor a 10-year, $341 million extension, and they had the third-biggest Opening Day payroll, per Cot's Baseball Contracts.

That's what made this comment on Nov. 9 from team president Sandy Alderson somewhat puzzling: "I think it's mostly about New York, and not about, you know, Steve or the organization or what have you. It's a big stage and some people would just prefer to be elsewhere."

One could argue Alderson having to deny the Mets' inability to have a GM by now is in any way related to Cohen is a troubling sign on its own given the perception that's already growing around the team owner.

Hiring Eppler may ultimately work out, but his arrival would likely leave some fans feeling underwheled.

The 46-year-old helped the Angels land Shohei Ohtani, and he was in charge when L.A. got Mike Trout to pledge his future to the franchise with a record-setting 12-year, $426.5 million extension. Eppler also did his best to dramatically overhaul a minor league system that was routinely in the bottom half of the league.

Having said that, the Angels failed to post a winning record in any of his five years as GM. Beyond signing Ohtani, there isn't much Eppler can point to in terms of personnel masterstrokes, either.

If this is how the Mets' prolonged GM search ends, then their new-look front office will probably face a level of skepticism right out of the gate.