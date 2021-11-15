Report: Senators' Games vs. Devils, Predators, Rangers Postponed amid COVID Outbreak

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators' next three games have been reportedly postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak with the team.

Games against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, the Nashville Predators on Thursday and the New York Rangers on Saturday are impacted. The Senators currently have 10 players in the NHL's health and safety protocols.

“You’re almost crossing your fingers every single day hoping that you get through with a negative (test),” veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto told reporters. “It is a learning experience, with the different tests we’re doing, and trying to keep everyone safe, not just the players but their families and staff as well. It’s a great opportunity for guys to learn the mental side of the game.”

The Senators have essentially been on lockdown between games, with their players unable to practice or leave their homes. The team has understandably struggled under the mounting pressure and has lost seven of its last eight games overall.

With the Senators (4-10-1, last in the Atlantic Division) struggling to field an NHL-caliber team and the AHL Belleville Senators also barely scraping by because all of the call-ups, the NHL was forced to take some action. This temporary pause in the schedule should allow a majority of the players currently in health and safety protocols to get back on the ice while mitigating any further potential spread.