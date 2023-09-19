Browns' Nick Chubb Reportedly Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

AP Photo/Matt Freed

The Cleveland Browns fear star Nick Chubb's season is over "from a possible knee dislocation, potentially with multiple ligament damage" after he appeared to suffer a gruesome injury to his left knee during Monday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Lisa Salters confirmed on ESPN's broadcast that Chubb was out for the remainder of the game.

The Browns are hoping for better results this season after a disappointing 7-10 record in 2022. Chubb was a bright spot on the offense with 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Last season marked the first time Chubb didn't miss at least three games since 2019.

The Browns ruled Chubb out for their Week 10 game against the New England Patriots after placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also had to play that game without backup running back Demetric Felton because of COVID-19 protocols.

Despite missing three games in 2021, Chubb still finished with 1,259 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Cleveland's ceiling for this season will be determined by how well Deshaun Watson plays. He looked rusty last year in his first game action since the 2020 campaign. Chubb's consistency out of the backfield does take some of the pressure off Watson, but the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback needs to make strides on the field.