Report: Saints Taysom Hill May Need Surgery on Finger Injury After Tearing Tendon

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill's finger injury could be significant.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints fear Hill tore a tendon in his middle finger that may require surgery at some point.

Rapoport noted the injury, known as mallet finger, is the same one that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson suffered earlier this season.

Wilson had to miss three games after undergoing surgery on Oct. 8.

Hill suffered the injury in the first quarter of Thursday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. His hand hit the arm of Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong on the follow after he threw a pass intended for Marquez Callaway.

The Saints use the 31-year-old all over the field. In eight games played, he has 320 passing yards, 205 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards. He also sees time on special teams.

Hill missed two games with a concussion before returning in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. While playing backup to Trevor Siemian, he completed two passes for 33 yards and ran one time for four yards in his first game back. But his usage was way down in his return.

The BYU product played just 17 of the Saints' snaps against Atlanta (22 percent). According to Amie Just of NOLA.com, he was on the field for closer to 50 percent of the offensive plays prior to his injury.

Hill had the best season of his four-year career in 2020, starting eight of his 16 games and passing for 928 yards and four touchdowns while adding 457 rushing yards and eight more scores.

He had been competing with Jameis Winston for the starting quarterback position prior to this season. Winston suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Hill was out, leaving Siemian to step into the starting role.

Siemian was benched prior to Thursday's game because of his struggles as the starter. He threw for 924 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in four starts.

If Hill elects to undergo surgery, Siemian will likely be back under center in New Orleans.

The Saints have a few extra days off before their next game against the New York Jets on Dec. 12.