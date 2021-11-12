Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Rams WR's Financial Details in 1-Year Contract Revealed

AP Photo/David Richard

Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency was short-lived as he landed with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Now, the details of his contract are emerging.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Beckham's one-year deal is worth up to $4.25 million. Beckham reportedly received a $500,000 signing bonus and will receive $750,000 for the rest of the season while another $3 million is available in team-based incentives for how the Rams finish the regular season and the postseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.