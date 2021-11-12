Rich Paul: Ben Simmons' Standoff with 76ers Is About Mental Health, Not a Trade

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Ben Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, believes the Philadelphia 76ers have made the player's mental health problems worse with their actions this season.

"I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue —that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben," Paul said, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. "Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?"

Simmons has not appeared in a game this season after telling team officials he is not mentally ready to compete, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He had initially requested a trade in the offseason, but he reported to the team facility before the start of the regular season.

The team plans to fine him $360,000 for each game missed.

Paul explained that Simmons' mental health issues are not just about a change of scenery:

"This is no longer about a trade. This is about finding a place where we can help Ben get back to his mental strength and get back on the floor. I want him on the floor playing the game that he loves. I want Ben on the floor whether that’s in a 76ers uniform or any other uniform, that’s not up to me, but I want him in a state where he can resume play. We want to cooperate and want to work him back on the floor."

The 76ers told Charania they are "absolutely not" trying to force Simmons back onto the court.

Simmons had been seeking outside mental health professionals, but Charania reported this week the 76ers were "testing the validity of Simmons’ pursuit of mental health assistance."

The player was initially skeptical of using a team-recommended specialist but agreed to participate after the team levied fines against him, per Wojnarowski.

Paul indicated Simmons is open to remaining in Philadelphia after initial trade demands, but there are clearly still issues the two sides have to work out before he returns to the court.

The three-time All-Star remains an elite player after averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last season. He has been named to the All-Defensive First Team in each of the last two years.