Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Rips Cavaliers Fans: 'Cleveland Wouldn't Be S--t Without LeBron'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma appears determined to join Joakim Noah on the short list of Cleveland's most hated athletes.

The Washington Wizards forward had a back-and-forth with fans during Wednesday night's win over the Cavaliers, saying Cleveland "wouldn't be s--t" without LeBron James.

"They had a sign that said, 'LeBron won Kuzma his ring.' I said, you know, 'without LeBron Cleveland wouldn't be s--t.' They chose violence. I just kept going," Kuzma said.

Kuzma scored 22 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 11.4 seconds remaining, as the Wizards came from behind for a 97-94 victory over the Cavs.

Cleveland is no stranger to being in the crosshairs of trash talk from NBA players, with Noah famously saying the city "sucks" and then later doubling down by saying "I never heard anybody say, 'I'm going to Cleveland on vacation.' What's so good about Cleveland?"

Kuzma's next visit to Cleveland is Feb. 26, so we'll have to see if he comes up with an equally headline-worthy double down.