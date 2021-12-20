Report: Bucs' Chris Godwin Not Believed to Have 'Major' Injury; Mike Evans Ruled Out

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, they are going to have to do it without a pair of dynamic playmakers.

Receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) were ruled out at halftime of Sunday's contest, which came as the Bucs trailed the Saints 6-0.

The good news for Tampa Bay, though, is that Godwin is not believed to have suffered a "major injury," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Godwin has dealt with minor ankle, foot and knee injuries this season but has suited up for every game. He's played at a near-Pro Bowl level as part of the Bucs' explosive offense, recording 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns.

Evans, meanwhile, has 64 catches for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season.

Losing either Evans or Godwin would be a blow to the Tampa Bay offense. Losing both puts the team in a tight spot, especially considering Antonio Brown is currently serving a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

With Godwin and Evans out, look for quarterback Tom Brady to rely on tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate more, as well as wideout Scotty Miller. Running back Ronald Jones II could also see an increase in touches, especially since Leonard Fournette was ruled out in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.