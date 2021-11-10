Browns Rumors: Joel Bitonio Has 'Positive Momentum' Toward New Contract

AP Photo/David Richard

Wyatt Teller may not be the only offensive lineman the Cleveland Browns give a new contract to this week.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday there is "positive momentum on a long-term extension" for Joel Bitonio following the Teller deal. Bitonio has been with the Browns since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Bitonio is 30 years old and continues to perform at a high level. He is scheduled for free agency following the 2022 campaign, so Cleveland could look to lock him up for the rest of his prime.

The Nevada product has started 104 games for Cleveland during his career, including every game for the last four seasons. He is on track to do that again in 2021 after starting the first nine games for the 5-4 team.

He is also a three-time Pro Bowler and a force up front.

The offensive line's ability to open up holes is a major reason the Browns have found so much success running the ball with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Teller (89.8) and Bitonio (88.7) have two of the three highest overall player grades for guards in the league. Keeping them together for the foreseeable future will provide stability and figures to help quarterback Baker Mayfield develop.

Teller is younger at 26 years old, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported he received a four-year, $56.8 million extension. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted he is the second-highest paid guard in the league on an annual basis at $14.2 million a year.

While Bitonio may not get that much as the older player, it can serve as something of a comparison point as the two sides close in on a potential deal.

Next up for the Browns and their impressive offensive line is a game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.