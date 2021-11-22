Becky Lynch Defeats Charlotte Flair at 2021 WWE Survivor Series

Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch beat her SmackDown counterpart, Charlotte Flair, in a heated champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday night.

Big Time Becks took a page out of the Flair family playbook when she rolled a pinfall attempt by her rival into a pin of her own and grabbed onto the rope as the referee counted to three.

The two women have a great deal of history together, which added to the intrigue and overall interest in Sunday's contest.

As two of the four members of WWE's Four Horsewomen along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, Lynch and Flair have been linked for many years.

Given their status as two of the most successful and popular female Superstars in WWE history, they have wrestled each other countless times in some of the biggest women's matches ever.

Lynch, Flair and Banks did battle at WrestleMania 32 in a landmark contest, as the Divas Championship became the Women's Championship. The Queen was victorious on that occasion.

Later, The Man beat Flair in a memorable Last Woman Standing match at the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view in 2018.

Perhaps most notably, Lynch, The Queen and Ronda Rousey faced each other in the main event of WrestleMania 35, marking the first time a women's match had ever headlined the marquee PPV.

The Man won by pinning the former UFC star, making her the Raw and SmackDown women's champion simultaneously.

All the while, Lynch and Flair were thought to be the best of friends behind the scenes, but that has been called into question recently.

On the Oct. 22 edition of SmackDown, they exchanged titles after switching brands as part of the WWE draft.

The awkward segment saw Flair drop one of the belts on the mat and Lynch throw the other title at her rival.

Multiple reports surfaced after the title exchange, including claims of a backstage argument between Lynch and Flair, as well as a deterioration of their previously close relationship.

It is unclear how much of that was true, but it added to the heat surrounding their match at Survivor Series.

Ultimately, it was Lynch who was victorious, but WWE left plenty of meat on the bone for them to go at it again in the future.

