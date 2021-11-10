Dalvin Cook's Agent Says Vikings Running Back Victim of Domestic Abuse, Extortion

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Zac Hiller, who is Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's agent, said his client is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion.

That news is per ESPN's Adam Schefter, who also relayed that there is pending litigation regarding the allegations.

The 26-year-old Cook has played all five of his NFL seasons for the Vikings, who selected the former Florida State running back with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

