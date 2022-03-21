76ers' Joel Embiid Reportedly Sitting out vs. Heat with Back Injury

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will miss Monday night's matchup with the Miami Heat with back soreness, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The Sixers are on the second half of a back-to-back after losing to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Embiid had been questionable for each of the team's last three games following the Sixers' loss to the Denver Nuggets last Monday.

When healthy, the 28-year-old has been arguably the best player in the league this season.

Embiid averaged 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game last season as an All-NBA second-team selection. It was the third time he was given such recognition.

He has followed up with an NBA-leading 29.8 points per game to go along with 11.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest in 2021-22 as an MVP candidate.

While the 76ers cannot feasibly replicate Embiid's impact while he's sidelined, look for DeAndre Jordan, Paul Millsap and perhaps Paul Reed to handle the center position on Monday night.