Cardinals' Chase Edmonds Reportedly Feared to Have High-Ankle Sprain Injury

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is reportedly feared to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Edmonds suffered the injury on the Cardinals' first offensive play of their 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. He finished with one rushing attempt for three yards.

As Rapoport noted, the injury usually comes with a four-to-six week recovery timeline and could lead to a trip to the short-term injured reserve.

The Cardinals were already shorthanded Sunday with quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) inactive. James Conner erupted in their absence, finishing with 96 rushing yards, 77 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

Conner, who leads the NFL with 11 total touchdowns this season, will likely take on a bigger role with Edmonds unvailable.

Eno Benjamin will also likely get significant playing time after finishing with 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries Sunday.

Losing Edmonds for an extended stretch would still hurt the Cardinals as they jockey for positioning in the NFC standings.

The 25-year-old has 430 rushing yards and 211 receiving yards through nine games, leading Arizona with 641 yards from scrimmage. While Conner has excelled with his between-the-tackles running, Edmonds was the better receiving back with 30 catches on the year.

The 8-1 Cardinals are still in good shape with the No. 2 scoring offense in the league, but they will need other playmakers to take on a bigger role until Edmonds returns.