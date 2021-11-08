NASCAR Cup Series Winner 2021: Kyle Larson Tops Final Playoffs Standings and Grid

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

After a first-place finish at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Kyle Larson was crowned the winner of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. It was Larson's 10th win of the 2021 season.

The Championship 4 of Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin battled it out atop the leaderboard for much of the race. But Larson was able to take the lead on the last lap off pit road after a late restart.

Truex Jr. finished second, 0.398 seconds behind Larson. Hamlin and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top four. Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, finished in fifth.

